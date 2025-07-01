Was Personalis Inc (PSNL)’s session last reading good?

While Personalis Inc has underperformed by -0.30%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PSNL rose by 13.49%, with highs and lows ranging from $7.20 to $1.13, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 38.93% in the last 200 days.

On May 15, 2025, Guggenheim started tracking Personalis Inc (NASDAQ: PSNL) recommending Buy. A report published by Craig Hallum on March 17, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for PSNL. Needham also Upgraded PSNL shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $8 on the company’s shares in a report dated February 06, 2023. BofA Securities January 07, 2022d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for PSNL, as published in its report on January 07, 2022. Needham also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of Personalis Inc (PSNL)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 5.53%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Personalis Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -51.25% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 6.74, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and PSNL is registering an average volume of 953.73K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.53%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.58%, with a gain of 5.64% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.25, showing growth from the present price of $6.56, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PSNL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Personalis Inc Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 40.29%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 36.38% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

