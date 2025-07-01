Subscribe
Market
2 min.Read

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (SPCE) produces promising results

Kenneth Phillips
By Kenneth Phillips

While Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc has underperformed by -4.55%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SPCE fell by -53.57%, with highs and lows ranging from $8.79 to $2.18, whereas the simple moving average fell by -43.62% in the last 200 days.

On June 30, 2025, Goldman started tracking Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPCE) recommending Neutral. A report published by Truist on January 10, 2024, Upgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for SPCE. Morgan Stanley also Downgraded SPCE shares as ‘Underweight’, setting a target price of $1.75 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 22, 2023. Wolfe Research February 17, 2023d its ‘Underperform’ rating to ‘Peer Perform’ for SPCE, as published in its report on February 17, 2023. Morgan Stanley also rated the stock as ‘Equal-Weight’.

Analysis of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (SPCE)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -76.78%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -95.46% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.81, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and SPCE is recording an average volume of 5.00M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.39%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.79%, with a loss of -7.46% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.35, showing growth from the present price of $2.73, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SPCE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.39%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 22.77% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

SPCE shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 22.77% at present.

Hot this week

Companies

Understanding QMCO stock ratios for better investment decisions

0
Currently, Quantum Corp's (QMCO) stock is trading at $8.95,...
Market

The Battle of Fundamentals and Techniques: Coinbase Global Inc (COIN)

0
In the current trading session, Coinbase Global Inc's (COIN)...
Industry

There Are Mixed Signals on the Chart for Sable Offshore Corp (SOC)

0
Sable Offshore Corp (SOC)'s stock is trading at $21.35...
Finance

Introducing Our Rant Against Oscar Health Inc

0
Oscar Health Inc (OSCR)'s stock has witnessed a price...
Companies

Right Now, Here’s How You Can Trade Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd (NAK) Aggressively

0
Currently, Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd's (NAK) stock is trading...

Topics

Companies

Understanding QMCO stock ratios for better investment decisions

0
Currently, Quantum Corp's (QMCO) stock is trading at $8.95,...
Market

The Battle of Fundamentals and Techniques: Coinbase Global Inc (COIN)

0
In the current trading session, Coinbase Global Inc's (COIN)...
Industry

There Are Mixed Signals on the Chart for Sable Offshore Corp (SOC)

0
Sable Offshore Corp (SOC)'s stock is trading at $21.35...
Finance

Introducing Our Rant Against Oscar Health Inc

0
Oscar Health Inc (OSCR)'s stock has witnessed a price...
Companies

Right Now, Here’s How You Can Trade Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd (NAK) Aggressively

0
Currently, Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd's (NAK) stock is trading...
Market

The ATRenew Inc ADR (RERE) Stock Is Headed for a Correction

0
In the current trading session, ATRenew Inc ADR's (RERE)...
Industry

Choosing between riding the trend or protecting profits: Archer Aviation Inc (ACHR)

0
Archer Aviation Inc (ACHR)'s stock is trading at $10.01...
Finance

Our Attention Has Been Attracted to ECARX Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ECX)

0
ECARX Holdings Inc (ECX)'s stock has witnessed a price...
spot_img

Related Articles

Popular Categories

IndustryCompaniesFinanceMarketFinancial ScoresMarket SummaryStocks Trading
spot_imgspot_img
Previous article
Can you still get a good price for enCore Energy Corp (EU) Shares at this point?
Next article
Can you now get a good deal on GCT Semiconductor Holding Inc’s shares?

Fueled by a passion for truth since 1992, US Post News brings you trustworthy journalism. Our team of investigators, photographers, and writers delivers fresh news you can rely on. We started with ink and screens, but today we’re a web leader, illuminating the world with verified information.

Company

Headlines

Understanding QMCO stock ratios for better investment decisions

0
Currently, Quantum Corp's (QMCO) stock is trading at $8.95,...

The Battle of Fundamentals and Techniques: Coinbase Global Inc (COIN)

0
In the current trading session, Coinbase Global Inc's (COIN)...

There Are Mixed Signals on the Chart for Sable Offshore Corp (SOC)

0
Sable Offshore Corp (SOC)'s stock is trading at $21.35...

Introducing Our Rant Against Oscar Health Inc

0
Oscar Health Inc (OSCR)'s stock has witnessed a price...

Newsletter

Get important news delivered directly to your inbox and stay connected!

© 2025 | US Post News | All rights reserved.

US Post News
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.