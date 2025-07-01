Subscribe
Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRCA) stock: You might be surprised

Patricia Turner
By Patricia Turner

Currently, Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc’s (VRCA) stock is trading at $0.64, marking a gain of 19.86% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -92.92% below its 52-week high of $8.98 and 66.51% above its 52-week low of $0.38. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -16.60% below the high and +20.41% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, VRCA’s SMA-200 is $0.8312.

As well, it is important to consider VRCA stock ratios such as price-to-sales, which is currently 8.19.

How does Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRCA) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 6 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Moderate Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 3.67 in simple terms.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRCA): Earnings History

If we examine Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 3/31/2025, it posted adjusted earnings per share of -$0.1, slashing the consensus of -$0.14. In other words, it beat the consensus by $0.04, resulting in a 26.47% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 3/31/2025, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of -$0.1 in contrast with the Outlook of -$0.14. That was a difference of $0.04 and a surprise of 26.47%.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRCA): Earnings History

Most analysts expect public companies to report earnings and revenue in line with their projections, but sometimes these figures vary from what they actually expected. In the current quarter, the company had earnings predictions made by 3 different analysts, who are expecting earnings to fall in between the range of -0.07 and -0.13 with an average Earnings Estimate of -0.10 which is in contrast with the last year earnings estimate of -0.37 and also replicates 72.97% growth rate year over year.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: VRCA) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRCA). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 44.37% of shares. A total of 99 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 31.90% of its stock and 57.34% of its float.

Mar 31, 2025 , it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Caligan Partners, LP holding total of 8.99 shares that make 9.72% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 5.4 million.

The securities firm Armistice Capital, LLC holds 8.57 shares of VRCA, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 9.26% , and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 5.14 million.

An overview of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRCA) traded 558,561 shares per day, with a moving average of $0.5964 and price change of +0.0493. With the moving average of $0.5502 and a price change of +0.0995, about 367,562 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, VRCA’s 100-day average volume is 409,103 shares, alongside a moving average of $0.5688 and a price change of -0.1027.

