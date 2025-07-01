Subscribe
The Oportun Financial Corp (OPRT) had a good session last reading, didn’t it?

While Oportun Financial Corp has underperformed by -2.72%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, OPRT rose by 84.54%, with highs and lows ranging from $9.24 to $2.37, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 51.29% in the last 200 days.

On June 12, 2025, Stephens started tracking Oportun Financial Corp (NASDAQ: OPRT) recommending Overweight. A report published by BTIG Research on March 05, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for OPRT. Jefferies March 14, 2024d the rating to Hold on March 14, 2024, and set its price target from $9 to $3.50. JP Morgan October 17, 2023d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for OPRT, as published in its report on October 17, 2023. B. Riley Securities’s report from June 29, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $9 for OPRT shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. BTIG Research also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Oportun Financial Corp (OPRT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -5.82%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Oportun Financial Corp’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -11.37% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and OPRT is registering an average volume of 479.83K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.37%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.60%, with a gain of 4.99% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $9.14, showing growth from the present price of $7.16, which can serve as yet another indication of whether OPRT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Oportun Financial Corp Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 21.63%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 57.37% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

OPRT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 57.37% at present.

