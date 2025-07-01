The Lands’ End, Inc (LE) had a good session last reading, didn’t it?

While Lands’ End, Inc has overperformed by 1.23%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LE fell by -18.49%, with highs and lows ranging from $19.88 to $7.65, whereas the simple moving average fell by -14.43% in the last 200 days.

On March 28, 2024, Craig Hallum Upgraded Lands’ End, Inc (NASDAQ: LE) to Buy. A report published by Craig Hallum on April 22, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for LE. Craig Hallum also Upgraded LE shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $35 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 19, 2021. CL King September 26, 2016d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for LE, as published in its report on September 26, 2016.

Analysis of Lands’ End, Inc (LE)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -8.50%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Lands’ End, Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 1.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.52, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 326.24K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for LE stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.02%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.01%, with a gain of 4.59% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $16.00, showing growth from the present price of $10.71, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Lands’ End, Inc Shares?

The USA based company Lands’ End, Inc (LE) is one of the biggest names in Apparel Retail. When comparing Lands’ End, Inc shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 77.83, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -30.65%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 62.06%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 25.29% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

LE shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 25.29% at present.