Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc (TERN) stock analysis: A simple moving average approach

While Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc has underperformed by -2.61%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TERN fell by -32.67%, with highs and lows ranging from $11.40 to $1.87, whereas the simple moving average fell by -25.75% in the last 200 days.

On February 28, 2025, William Blair started tracking Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: TERN) recommending Mkt Perform. A report published by Oppenheimer on October 31, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for TERN. Mizuho also rated TERN shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $16 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated June 22, 2023. Jefferies Initiated an Buy rating on June 07, 2023, and assigned a price target of $18. ROTH MKM initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for TERN, as published in its report on May 31, 2023. BMO Capital Markets’s report from May 08, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $18 for TERN shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. JMP Securities also rated the stock as ‘Mkt Outperform’.

Analysis of Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc (TERN)

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -32.12% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 30.89, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and TERN is recording an average volume of 1.02M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.07%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.11%, with a gain of 1.36% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $19.14, showing growth from the present price of $3.73, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TERN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 23.98%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 77.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

