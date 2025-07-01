Right Now, Here’s How You Can Trade Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd (NAK) Aggressively

Currently, Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd’s (NAK) stock is trading at $1.39, marking a gain of 3.44% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -12.82% below its 52-week high of $1.59 and 377.97% above its 52-week low of $0.29. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -15.72% below the high and +25.23% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, NAK’s SMA-200 is $0.7362.

NAK’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 18.89, resulting in an 90.95 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd (NAK) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 2 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Strong Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 5.00 in simple terms.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd (AMEX: NAK) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd (NAK). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 1.84% of shares. A total of 166 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 14.16% of its stock and 14.42% of its float.

Mar 31, 2025 , it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Kopernik Global Investors, Llc holding total of 19.67 shares that make 3.65% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 26.93 million.

The securities firm Russell Investments Group, Ltd. holds 6.02 shares of NAK, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 1.12% , and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 8.24 million.

An overview of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd (NAK) traded 9,399,432 shares per day, with a moving average of $1.3255 and price change of +0.1800. With the moving average of $1.1581 and a price change of +0.2300, about 7,067,931 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, NAK’s 100-day average volume is 7,051,469 shares, alongside a moving average of $0.9889 and a price change of +0.6300.