Subscribe
Market
2 min.Read

Results from Hesai Group ADR (HSAI) show risk

Preston Campbell
By Preston Campbell

While Hesai Group ADR has underperformed by -0.23%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HSAI rose by 58.83%, with highs and lows ranging from $24.18 to $3.52, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 67.34% in the last 200 days.

On June 09, 2025, Jefferies started tracking Hesai Group ADR (NASDAQ: HSAI) recommending Buy. A report published by Daiwa Securities on March 11, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for HSAI. Goldman also Upgraded HSAI shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $18.40 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 14, 2025. Morgan Stanley January 13, 2025d the rating to Equal-Weight on January 13, 2025, and set its price target from $5.80 to $15. Citigroup initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for HSAI, as published in its report on September 26, 2023. BofA Securities’s report from September 22, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $14.80 for HSAI shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Goldman also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Hesai Group ADR (HSAI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 44.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Hesai Group ADR’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -0.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.62, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and HSAI is recording an average volume of 4.97M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.84%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 12.77%, with a gain of 20.47% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $26.04, showing growth from the present price of $21.95, which can serve as yet another indication of whether HSAI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Hesai Group ADR Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 5.81%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 41.53% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

HSAI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 41.53% at present.

Hot this week

Market

The ATRenew Inc ADR (RERE) Stock Is Headed for a Correction

0
In the current trading session, ATRenew Inc ADR's (RERE)...
Industry

Choosing between riding the trend or protecting profits: Archer Aviation Inc (ACHR)

0
Archer Aviation Inc (ACHR)'s stock is trading at $10.01...
Finance

Our Attention Has Been Attracted to ECARX Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ECX)

0
ECARX Holdings Inc (ECX)'s stock has witnessed a price...
Companies

Observations on the Prestige Wealth Inc (NASDAQ:PWM) Growth Curve

0
Currently, Prestige Wealth Inc's (PWM) stock is trading at...
Market

Investors’ Faith in National Energy Services Reunited Corp (NESR) could reap rewards if they hold on for the long haul

0
In the current trading session, National Energy Services Reunited...

Topics

Market

The ATRenew Inc ADR (RERE) Stock Is Headed for a Correction

0
In the current trading session, ATRenew Inc ADR's (RERE)...
Industry

Choosing between riding the trend or protecting profits: Archer Aviation Inc (ACHR)

0
Archer Aviation Inc (ACHR)'s stock is trading at $10.01...
Finance

Our Attention Has Been Attracted to ECARX Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ECX)

0
ECARX Holdings Inc (ECX)'s stock has witnessed a price...
Companies

Observations on the Prestige Wealth Inc (NASDAQ:PWM) Growth Curve

0
Currently, Prestige Wealth Inc's (PWM) stock is trading at...
Market

Investors’ Faith in National Energy Services Reunited Corp (NESR) could reap rewards if they hold on for the long haul

0
In the current trading session, National Energy Services Reunited...
Industry

What Are the Chances of Symbotic Inc (SYM) Stagnating? Here is the INSIGHT

0
Symbotic Inc (SYM)'s stock is trading at $39.15 at...
Finance

Do you want to know where to find good stock? Take a look at Galaxy Digital Inc’s (NASDAQ:GLXY) Sentiment Analysis

0
Galaxy Digital Inc (GLXY)'s stock has witnessed a price...
Companies

What is going on with Vivos Therapeutics Inc? Sentiment Analysis

0
Currently, Vivos Therapeutics Inc's (VVOS) stock is trading at...
spot_img

Related Articles

Popular Categories

IndustryCompaniesFinanceMarketFinancial ScoresMarket SummaryStocks Trading
spot_imgspot_img
Previous article
Was anything negative for Sutro Biopharma Inc (STRO) stock last session?
Next article
How did Ryde Group Ltd (RYDE) fare last session?

Fueled by a passion for truth since 1992, US Post News brings you trustworthy journalism. Our team of investigators, photographers, and writers delivers fresh news you can rely on. We started with ink and screens, but today we’re a web leader, illuminating the world with verified information.

Company

Headlines

The ATRenew Inc ADR (RERE) Stock Is Headed for a Correction

0
In the current trading session, ATRenew Inc ADR's (RERE)...

Choosing between riding the trend or protecting profits: Archer Aviation Inc (ACHR)

0
Archer Aviation Inc (ACHR)'s stock is trading at $10.01...

Our Attention Has Been Attracted to ECARX Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ECX)

0
ECARX Holdings Inc (ECX)'s stock has witnessed a price...

Observations on the Prestige Wealth Inc (NASDAQ:PWM) Growth Curve

0
Currently, Prestige Wealth Inc's (PWM) stock is trading at...

Newsletter

Get important news delivered directly to your inbox and stay connected!

© 2025 | US Post News | All rights reserved.

US Post News
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.