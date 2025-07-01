Results from Hesai Group ADR (HSAI) show risk

While Hesai Group ADR has underperformed by -0.23%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HSAI rose by 58.83%, with highs and lows ranging from $24.18 to $3.52, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 67.34% in the last 200 days.

On June 09, 2025, Jefferies started tracking Hesai Group ADR (NASDAQ: HSAI) recommending Buy. A report published by Daiwa Securities on March 11, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for HSAI. Goldman also Upgraded HSAI shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $18.40 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 14, 2025. Morgan Stanley January 13, 2025d the rating to Equal-Weight on January 13, 2025, and set its price target from $5.80 to $15. Citigroup initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for HSAI, as published in its report on September 26, 2023. BofA Securities’s report from September 22, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $14.80 for HSAI shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Goldman also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Hesai Group ADR (HSAI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 44.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Hesai Group ADR’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -0.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.62, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and HSAI is recording an average volume of 4.97M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.84%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 12.77%, with a gain of 20.47% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $26.04, showing growth from the present price of $21.95, which can serve as yet another indication of whether HSAI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Hesai Group ADR Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 5.81%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 41.53% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

