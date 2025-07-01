Precigen Inc (PGEN) deserves deeper analysis

Within its last year performance, PGEN rose by 26.79%, with highs and lows ranging from $2.17 to $0.65, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 13.19% in the last 200 days.

On March 22, 2024, JP Morgan Downgraded Precigen Inc (NASDAQ: PGEN) to Underweight. A report published by JP Morgan on May 23, 2023, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for PGEN. Cantor Fitzgerald also rated PGEN shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $7 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated November 18, 2022. Stifel Initiated an Buy rating on February 25, 2021, and assigned a price target of $13. Wells Fargo initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for PGEN, as published in its report on February 22, 2021. B. Riley Securities’s report from February 18, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $10 for PGEN shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. H.C. Wainwright also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Precigen Inc (PGEN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 25.92%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Precigen Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -278.55% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.53, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and PGEN is recording an average volume of 1.64M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.16%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.37%, with a loss of -4.05% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $6.00, showing growth from the present price of $1.42, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PGEN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Precigen Inc Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 50.41%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 27.33% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

