Outlook Therapeutics Inc (OTLK) did well last session?

Within its last year performance, OTLK fell by -15.34%, with highs and lows ranging from $9.25 to $0.87, whereas the simple moving average fell by -41.87% in the last 200 days.

On December 02, 2024, Chardan Capital Markets Downgraded Outlook Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: OTLK) to Neutral. A report published by BTIG Research on March 27, 2024, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for OTLK. Chardan Capital Markets also Upgraded OTLK shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $3 on the company’s shares in a report dated February 15, 2024. CapitalOne December 27, 2023d its ‘Equal Weight’ rating to ‘Overweight’ for OTLK, as published in its report on December 27, 2023. H.C. Wainwright’s report from August 31, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $1 for OTLK shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Chardan Capital Markets also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Outlook Therapeutics Inc (OTLK)

In order to gain a clear picture of Outlook Therapeutics Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.57, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 613.56K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for OTLK stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.51%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.84%, with a loss of -4.76% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $10.00, showing growth from the present price of $1.6, which can serve as yet another indication of whether OTLK is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Outlook Therapeutics Inc Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 50.49%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 16.68% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

