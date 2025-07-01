Origin Materials Inc (ORGN)’s stock performance: a year in review

While Origin Materials Inc has overperformed by 0.48%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ORGN fell by -62.25%, with highs and lows ranging from $1.90 to $0.40, whereas the simple moving average fell by -50.09% in the last 200 days.

On January 14, 2025, BofA Securities Downgraded Origin Materials Inc (NASDAQ: ORGN) to Underperform. A report published by BofA Securities on August 16, 2024, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for ORGN. Craig Hallum also Downgraded ORGN shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $2 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 11, 2023. Credit Suisse Initiated an Outperform rating on October 14, 2022, and assigned a price target of $7. BofA Securities January 06, 2022d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for ORGN, as published in its report on January 06, 2022. HSBC Securities’s report from November 23, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $15 for ORGN shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Origin Materials Inc (ORGN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -20.44%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Origin Materials Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -26.63% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 9.44, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and ORGN has an average volume of 1.17M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.16%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.75%, with a gain of 13.69% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $2.00, showing growth from the present price of $0.48, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ORGN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Origin Materials Inc Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 8.09%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 14.31% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

ORGN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 14.31% at present.