Observations on the Prestige Wealth Inc (NASDAQ:PWM) Growth Curve

Currently, Prestige Wealth Inc’s (PWM) stock is trading at $0.5, marking a gain of 42.83% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -81.30% below its 52-week high of $2.70 and 62.77% above its 52-week low of $0.31. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -35.40% below the high and +57.86% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, PWM’s SMA-200 is $0.8065.

As well, it is important to consider PWM stock ratios such as price-to-sales, which is currently 199.78.

Prestige Wealth Inc (PWM): Earnings History

Prestige Wealth Inc (NASDAQ: PWM) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Prestige Wealth Inc (PWM). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 35.03% of shares. A total of 6 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 0.39% of its stock and 0.60% of its float.

Mar 31, 2025 , it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Citadel Advisors Llc holding total of 24.57 shares that make 0.13% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 11073.0.

The securities firm UBS Group AG holds 19.0 shares of PWM, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.10% , and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 8561.0.

An overview of Prestige Wealth Inc’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Prestige Wealth Inc (PWM) traded 4,813,590 shares per day, with a moving average of $0.3815 and price change of +0.1439. With the moving average of $0.3941 and a price change of +0.1753, about 2,065,060 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, PWM’s 100-day average volume is 1,228,140 shares, alongside a moving average of $0.4987 and a price change of -0.6561.