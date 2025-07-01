Subscribe
Market
2 min.Read

Novagold Resources Inc (NG)’s stock performance: a year in review

Arcelia Reed
By Arcelia Reed

While Novagold Resources Inc has overperformed by 0.25%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NG rose by 22.82%, with highs and lows ranging from $5.06 to $2.26, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 15.05% in the last 200 days.

On June 04, 2025, RBC Capital Mkts Upgraded Novagold Resources Inc (AMEX: NG) to Outperform. A report published by National Bank Financial on July 20, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for NG. B. Riley FBR Inc. Initiated an Buy rating on December 19, 2017, and assigned a price target of $7. JP Morgan September 27, 2016d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Overweight’ for NG, as published in its report on September 27, 2016. RBC Capital Mkts’s report from October 17, 2011 suggests a price prediction of $11 for NG shares, giving the stock a ‘Sector Perform’ rating. RBC Capital Mkts also rated the stock as ‘Sector Perform’.

Analysis of Novagold Resources Inc (NG)

To gain a thorough understanding of Novagold Resources Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -123.35% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 76.72, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and NG is recording an average volume of 5.27M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.32%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.38%, with a gain of 0.25% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.53, showing growth from the present price of $4.09, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Novagold Resources Inc Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 30.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 46.74% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

NG shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 46.74% at present.

