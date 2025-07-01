Subscribe
Companies
1 min.Read

NewGenIvf Group Ltd (NIVF)’s stock rises to 1.04 per share

Cameron Mitchell
By Cameron Mitchell

While NewGenIvf Group Ltd has overperformed by 0.97%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NIVF fell by -98.72%, with highs and lows ranging from $656.00 to $1.00, whereas the simple moving average fell by -98.28% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of NewGenIvf Group Ltd (NIVF)

One of the most important indicators of NewGenIvf Group Ltd’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.14, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and NIVF is recording 3.31M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 25.76%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 12.39%, with a loss of -4.59% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze NewGenIvf Group Ltd Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 9.99%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 0.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

NIVF shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 0.90% at present.

Hot this week

Finance

How does LMND’s price to cash per share ratio compare in the market?

0
Lemonade Inc (LMND)'s stock has witnessed a price hike...
Companies

Analyzing CRNC’s price-to-book ratio for the last quarter

0
Currently, Cerence Inc's (CRNC) stock is trading at $9.3,...
Market

A closer look at VKTX’s price-to-free cash flow ratio

0
In the current trading session, Viking Therapeutics Inc's (VKTX)...
Industry

PTON’s price-to-sales ratio: Is it a good investment opportunity?

0
Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)'s stock is trading at $6.57...
Finance

Understanding ABAT stock ratios for better investment decisions

0
American Battery Technology Company (ABAT)'s stock has witnessed a...

Topics

Finance

How does LMND’s price to cash per share ratio compare in the market?

0
Lemonade Inc (LMND)'s stock has witnessed a price hike...
Companies

Analyzing CRNC’s price-to-book ratio for the last quarter

0
Currently, Cerence Inc's (CRNC) stock is trading at $9.3,...
Market

A closer look at VKTX’s price-to-free cash flow ratio

0
In the current trading session, Viking Therapeutics Inc's (VKTX)...
Industry

PTON’s price-to-sales ratio: Is it a good investment opportunity?

0
Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)'s stock is trading at $6.57...
Finance

Understanding ABAT stock ratios for better investment decisions

0
American Battery Technology Company (ABAT)'s stock has witnessed a...
Companies

Understanding QMCO stock ratios for better investment decisions

0
Currently, Quantum Corp's (QMCO) stock is trading at $8.95,...
Market

The Battle of Fundamentals and Techniques: Coinbase Global Inc (COIN)

0
In the current trading session, Coinbase Global Inc's (COIN)...
Industry

There Are Mixed Signals on the Chart for Sable Offshore Corp (SOC)

0
Sable Offshore Corp (SOC)'s stock is trading at $21.35...
spot_img

Related Articles

Popular Categories

IndustryCompaniesFinanceMarketFinancial ScoresMarket SummaryStocks Trading
spot_imgspot_img
Previous article
Arbe Robotics Ltd (ARBE) stock: A year of ups and downs
Next article
Rackspace Technology Inc (RXT)’s stock performance: a year in review

Fueled by a passion for truth since 1992, US Post News brings you trustworthy journalism. Our team of investigators, photographers, and writers delivers fresh news you can rely on. We started with ink and screens, but today we’re a web leader, illuminating the world with verified information.

Company

Headlines

How does LMND’s price to cash per share ratio compare in the market?

0
Lemonade Inc (LMND)'s stock has witnessed a price hike...

Analyzing CRNC’s price-to-book ratio for the last quarter

0
Currently, Cerence Inc's (CRNC) stock is trading at $9.3,...

A closer look at VKTX’s price-to-free cash flow ratio

0
In the current trading session, Viking Therapeutics Inc's (VKTX)...

PTON’s price-to-sales ratio: Is it a good investment opportunity?

0
Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)'s stock is trading at $6.57...

Newsletter

Get important news delivered directly to your inbox and stay connected!

© 2025 | US Post News | All rights reserved.

US Post News
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.