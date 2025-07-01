Neumora Therapeutics Inc’s results are impressive

While Neumora Therapeutics Inc has underperformed by -3.12%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NMRA fell by -93.08%, with highs and lows ranging from $17.19 to $0.61, whereas the simple moving average fell by -86.55% in the last 200 days.

On April 02, 2025, BofA Securities Downgraded Neumora Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: NMRA) to Underperform. A report published by William Blair on March 10, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Mkt Perform’ for NMRA. Stifel also Downgraded NMRA shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $2 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 07, 2025. RBC Capital Mkts January 02, 2025d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Sector Perform’ for NMRA, as published in its report on January 02, 2025. JP Morgan’s report from November 05, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $15 for NMRA shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. H.C. Wainwright also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Neumora Therapeutics Inc (NMRA)

Neumora Therapeutics Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -79.05% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 8.98, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and NMRA has an average volume of 1.09M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.74%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.99%, with a loss of -1.70% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.75, showing growth from the present price of $0.73, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NMRA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Neumora Therapeutics Inc Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 59.69%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 28.38% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

