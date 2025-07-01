Subscribe
NBIS’s price-to-cash ratio: Is it a good investment at the moment?

Patricia Turner
By Patricia Turner

Nebius Group N.V (NBIS)’s stock has witnessed a price declined of -6.87% from the previous close with its current price standing at $51.53. Its current price is -7.57% under its 52-week high of $55.75 and 265.72% more than its 52-week low of $14.09. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -4.35% below the high and +53.59% above the low.

Additionally, it is important to take into account NBIS stock ratios, including its price-to-sales ratio, which is 76.02 for the last tewlve months.NBIS’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 3.88, resulting in an 8.03 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Nebius Group N.V (NBIS) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 4 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Strong Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 4.75 in simple terms.

Nebius Group N.V (NBIS): Earnings History

Most analysts expect public companies to report earnings and revenue in line with their projections, but sometimes these figures vary from what they actually expected. In the current quarter, the company had earnings predictions made by 2 different analysts, who are expecting earnings to fall in between the range of -0.48 and -0.48 with an average Earnings Estimate of -0.48 which is in contrast with the last year earnings estimate of -0.22 and also replicates -118.18% growth rate year over year.

Nebius Group N.V (NASDAQ: NBIS) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Nebius Group N.V (NBIS). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 4.03% of shares. A total of 408 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 42.29% of its stock and 44.07% of its float.

Mar 31, 2025 , it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Orbis Allan Gray Ltd holding total of 15.7 shares that make 7.76% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 795.71 million.

The securities firm Slate Path Capital, LP holds 5.9 shares of NBIS, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 2.92% , and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 299.2 million.

An overview of Nebius Group N.V’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Nebius Group N.V (NBIS) traded 16,753,844 shares per day, with a moving average of $48.98 and price change of +17.31. With the moving average of $38.14 and a price change of +31.80, about 12,780,539 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, NBIS’s 100-day average volume is 13,430,454 shares, alongside a moving average of $33.81 and a price change of +19.40.

