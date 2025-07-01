ModivCare Inc (MODV) requires closer examination

While ModivCare Inc has underperformed by -8.50%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MODV fell by -73.65%, with highs and lows ranging from $32.82 to $0.87, whereas the simple moving average fell by -61.38% in the last 200 days.

On August 09, 2024, Barrington Research Upgraded ModivCare Inc (NASDAQ: MODV) to Outperform. A report published by Lake Street on May 06, 2024, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for MODV. Jefferies also Downgraded MODV shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $39 on the company’s shares in a report dated February 23, 2024. Deutsche Bank February 23, 2024d the rating to Hold on February 23, 2024, and set its price target from $60 to $40. Stephens initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for MODV, as published in its report on August 03, 2022. Barrington Research’s report from February 28, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $155 for MODV shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Deutsche Bank also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of ModivCare Inc (MODV)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -4.94%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of ModivCare Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -951.52% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.78, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and MODV is recording 4.81M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 34.35%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 15.22%, with a loss of -7.96% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $1.18, showing decline from the present price of $3.12, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MODV is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze ModivCare Inc Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 16.55%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 90.86% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

