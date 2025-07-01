Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR (MREO) is a good investment, but the stock may be overvalued

While Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR has overperformed by 1.88%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MREO fell by -22.57%, with highs and lows ranging from $5.02 to $1.58, whereas the simple moving average fell by -13.94% in the last 200 days.

On March 27, 2025, JP Morgan started tracking Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR (NASDAQ: MREO) recommending Overweight. A report published by Jefferies on December 06, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for MREO. Robert W. Baird also rated MREO shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $8 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated June 13, 2024. BTIG Research Initiated an Buy rating on October 13, 2023, and assigned a price target of $4. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for MREO, as published in its report on August 12, 2022. BTIG Research’s report from May 05, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $10 for MREO shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Needham also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR (MREO)

Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -92.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 8.92, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and MREO is registering an average volume of 1.42M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.55%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.31%, with a loss of -1.09% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.44, showing growth from the present price of $2.71, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MREO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 16.55%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 60.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

