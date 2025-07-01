LIXT’s price-to-sales ratio: A comparative analysis with its peers

Currently, Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc’s (LIXT) stock is trading at $1.02, marking a gain of 12.71% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -66.00% below its 52-week high of $3.00 and 59.38% above its 52-week low of $0.64. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -15.91% below the high and +102.34% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, LIXT’s SMA-200 is $1.6456.

How does Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc (LIXT) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc (LIXT): Earnings History

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LIXT) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc (LIXT). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 18.43% of shares. A total of 11 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 15.84% of its stock and 19.42% of its float.

Mar 31, 2025 , it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is FNY Investment Advisers, LLC holding total of 107.0 shares that make 3.99% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 0.11 million.

The securities firm HighTower Advisors, LLC holds 99.43 shares of LIXT, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 3.70% , and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 0.1 million.

An overview of Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc (LIXT) traded 284,036 shares per day, with a moving average of $1.0852 and price change of -0.1150. With the moving average of $1.2079 and a price change of +0.1636, about 123,828 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, LIXT’s 100-day average volume is 100,041 shares, alongside a moving average of $1.2784 and a price change of -1.2150.