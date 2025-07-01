LifeMD Inc (LFMD)’s stock decline to 13.62 per share

While LifeMD Inc has underperformed by -0.95%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LFMD rose by 175.15%, with highs and lows ranging from $15.84 to $3.99, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 104.12% in the last 200 days.

On June 18, 2025, BTIG Research Reiterated LifeMD Inc (NASDAQ: LFMD) to Buy. A report published by Lake Street on December 10, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for LFMD. Mizuho also rated LFMD shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $7 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 04, 2024. B. Riley Securities Initiated an Buy rating on August 23, 2024, and assigned a price target of $11. KeyBanc Capital Markets initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for LFMD, as published in its report on June 05, 2024. Craig Hallum’s report from November 30, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $10 for LFMD shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Cantor Fitzgerald also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of LifeMD Inc (LFMD)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 48.83%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

LifeMD Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.77, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and LFMD is registering an average volume of 1.90M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.44%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.41%, with a loss of -4.76% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $13.00, showing decline from the present price of $13.62, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LFMD is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze LifeMD Inc Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 19.93%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 36.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

LFMD shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 36.40% at present.