1 min.Read

Is Skyline Builders Group Holding Ltd (SKBL) a threat to investors?

While Skyline Builders Group Holding Ltd has underperformed by -2.25%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SKBL rose by 170.60%, with highs and lows ranging from $14.25 to $3.68, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 23.34% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Skyline Builders Group Holding Ltd (SKBL)

Skyline Builders Group Holding Ltd’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and SKBL has an average volume of 834.59K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.32%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.14%, with a loss of -2.70% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Skyline Builders Group Holding Ltd Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 69.36%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 0.14% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

SKBL shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 0.14% at present.

