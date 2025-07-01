Subscribe
Is Century Therapeutics Inc (IPSC) worth investing in despite its overvalued state?

Arcelia Reed
By Arcelia Reed

While Century Therapeutics Inc has overperformed by 7.71%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, IPSC fell by -44.68%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.29 to $0.34, whereas the simple moving average fell by -40.52% in the last 200 days.

On August 08, 2024, Rodman & Renshaw started tracking Century Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: IPSC) recommending Buy. A report published by JP Morgan on August 28, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for IPSC. Chardan Capital Markets also rated IPSC shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $19 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 27, 2022. Guggenheim Initiated an Buy rating on October 31, 2022, and assigned a price target of $15. Canaccord Genuity initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for IPSC, as published in its report on October 10, 2022. H.C. Wainwright’s report from May 23, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $27 for IPSC shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. William Blair also rated the stock as ‘Mkt Perform’.

Analysis of Century Therapeutics Inc (IPSC)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 12667.72%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Century Therapeutics Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -10.49% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 11.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 842.09K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for IPSC stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.69%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.78%, with a loss of -2.83% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.00, showing growth from the present price of $0.56, which can serve as yet another indication of whether IPSC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Century Therapeutics Inc Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 52.88%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 28.86% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

IPSC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 28.86% at present.

