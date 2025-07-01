Is Cabaletta Bio Inc (CABA) a good investment opportunity?

While Cabaletta Bio Inc has underperformed by -3.18%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CABA fell by -33.04%, with highs and lows ranging from $8.77 to $0.99, whereas the simple moving average fell by -40.26% in the last 200 days.

On December 20, 2024, Evercore ISI Downgraded Cabaletta Bio Inc (NASDAQ: CABA) to In-line. A report published by Wells Fargo on December 19, 2024, Downgraded its rating to ‘Equal Weight’ for CABA. UBS also rated CABA shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $10 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated October 10, 2024. Jefferies Initiated an Buy rating on February 05, 2024, and assigned a price target of $36. William Blair initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for CABA, as published in its report on November 29, 2023. Cantor Fitzgerald’s report from October 24, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $40 for CABA shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Stifel also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Cabaletta Bio Inc (CABA)

To gain a thorough understanding of Cabaletta Bio Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -73.85% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.96, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and CABA is recording an average volume of 1.98M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.89%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.14%, with a loss of -13.14% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $15.67, showing growth from the present price of $1.52, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CABA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Cabaletta Bio Inc Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 9.03%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 43.23% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

