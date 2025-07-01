Subscribe
Investing in EchoStar Corp (SATS) might be a great opportunity, but the stock is a bit undervalued

Preston Campbell
By Preston Campbell

While EchoStar Corp has underperformed by -3.85%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SATS rose by 20.96%, with highs and lows ranging from $32.48 to $14.79, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 13.10% in the last 200 days.

On December 16, 2024, Morgan Stanley started tracking EchoStar Corp (NASDAQ: SATS) recommending Equal-Weight. A report published by Raymond James on October 01, 2024, Downgraded its rating to ‘Mkt Perform’ for SATS. JP Morgan also Downgraded SATS shares as ‘Underweight’, setting a target price of $12 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 12, 2024. JP Morgan Initiated an Neutral rating on January 17, 2024, and assigned a price target of $18. Raymond James August 07, 2023d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Strong Buy’ for SATS, as published in its report on August 07, 2023. Raymond James’s report from November 04, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $27 for SATS shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Citigroup also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of EchoStar Corp (SATS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -3.61%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

EchoStar Corp’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -1.08% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.19, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and SATS is registering an average volume of 3.66M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.51%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.47%, with a gain of 10.14% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $28.75, showing growth from the present price of $27.7, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SATS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze EchoStar Corp Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 53.29%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 49.13% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

SATS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 49.13% at present.

