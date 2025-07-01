Subscribe
Industry
1 min.Read

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (INO) deserves closer scrutiny

Arcelia Reed
By Arcelia Reed

While Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc has underperformed by -3.55%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, INO rose by 11.20%, with highs and lows ranging from $12.33 to $1.42, whereas the simple moving average fell by -33.33% in the last 200 days.

On May 14, 2024, Stephens started tracking Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: INO) recommending Overweight. A report published by Oppenheimer on January 25, 2024, Upgraded its rating to ‘Outperform’ for INO. RBC Capital Mkts initiated its ‘Sector Perform’ rating for INO, as published in its report on July 19, 2022. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (INO)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -132.44% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.63, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and INO is registering an average volume of 694.25K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.79%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.15%, with a gain of 5.44% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $8.00, showing growth from the present price of $2.04, which can serve as yet another indication of whether INO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.79%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 37.18% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

INO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 37.18% at present.

Hot this week

Finance

Understanding ABAT stock ratios for better investment decisions

0
American Battery Technology Company (ABAT)'s stock has witnessed a...
Companies

Understanding QMCO stock ratios for better investment decisions

0
Currently, Quantum Corp's (QMCO) stock is trading at $8.95,...
Market

The Battle of Fundamentals and Techniques: Coinbase Global Inc (COIN)

0
In the current trading session, Coinbase Global Inc's (COIN)...
Industry

There Are Mixed Signals on the Chart for Sable Offshore Corp (SOC)

0
Sable Offshore Corp (SOC)'s stock is trading at $21.35...
Finance

Introducing Our Rant Against Oscar Health Inc

0
Oscar Health Inc (OSCR)'s stock has witnessed a price...

Topics

Industry

PTON’s price-to-sales ratio: Is it a good investment opportunity?

0
Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)'s stock is trading at $6.57...
Finance

Understanding ABAT stock ratios for better investment decisions

0
American Battery Technology Company (ABAT)'s stock has witnessed a...
Companies

Understanding QMCO stock ratios for better investment decisions

0
Currently, Quantum Corp's (QMCO) stock is trading at $8.95,...
Market

The Battle of Fundamentals and Techniques: Coinbase Global Inc (COIN)

0
In the current trading session, Coinbase Global Inc's (COIN)...
Industry

There Are Mixed Signals on the Chart for Sable Offshore Corp (SOC)

0
Sable Offshore Corp (SOC)'s stock is trading at $21.35...
Finance

Introducing Our Rant Against Oscar Health Inc

0
Oscar Health Inc (OSCR)'s stock has witnessed a price...
Companies

Right Now, Here’s How You Can Trade Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd (NAK) Aggressively

0
Currently, Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd's (NAK) stock is trading...
Market

The ATRenew Inc ADR (RERE) Stock Is Headed for a Correction

0
In the current trading session, ATRenew Inc ADR's (RERE)...
spot_img

Related Articles

Popular Categories

IndustryCompaniesFinanceMarketFinancial ScoresMarket SummaryStocks Trading
spot_imgspot_img
Previous article
How did Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc (TVGN) fare last session?
Next article
Is Biodesix Inc (BDSX) worth investing in despite its overvalued state?

Fueled by a passion for truth since 1992, US Post News brings you trustworthy journalism. Our team of investigators, photographers, and writers delivers fresh news you can rely on. We started with ink and screens, but today we’re a web leader, illuminating the world with verified information.

Company

Headlines

Analyzing CRNC’s price-to-book ratio for the last quarter

0
Currently, Cerence Inc's (CRNC) stock is trading at $9.3,...

A closer look at VKTX’s price-to-free cash flow ratio

0
In the current trading session, Viking Therapeutics Inc's (VKTX)...

PTON’s price-to-sales ratio: Is it a good investment opportunity?

0
Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)'s stock is trading at $6.57...

Understanding ABAT stock ratios for better investment decisions

0
American Battery Technology Company (ABAT)'s stock has witnessed a...

Newsletter

Get important news delivered directly to your inbox and stay connected!

© 2025 | US Post News | All rights reserved.

US Post News
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.