IBRX underperforms with a -2.22 decrease in share price

While ImmunityBio Inc has underperformed by -2.22%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, IBRX rose by 3.13%, with highs and lows ranging from $7.48 to $1.83, whereas the simple moving average fell by -20.63% in the last 200 days.

On May 20, 2025, Piper Sandler Upgraded ImmunityBio Inc (NASDAQ: IBRX) to Overweight. A report published by H.C. Wainwright on March 06, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for IBRX. BTIG Research also rated IBRX shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $6 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated January 10, 2025. Piper Sandler May 12, 2023d the rating to Neutral on May 12, 2023, and set its price target from $10 to $4. Jefferies initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for IBRX, as published in its report on August 03, 2022.

Analysis of ImmunityBio Inc (IBRX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 41192.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

ImmunityBio Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.05, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and IBRX is registering an average volume of 9.34M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.33%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.82%, with a loss of -4.35% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $11.40, showing growth from the present price of $2.64, which can serve as yet another indication of whether IBRX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze ImmunityBio Inc Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 89.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 9.08% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

