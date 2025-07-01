Humacyte Inc’s results are impressive

While Humacyte Inc has underperformed by -1.42%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HUMA fell by -58.61%, with highs and lows ranging from $9.79 to $1.15, whereas the simple moving average fell by -43.34% in the last 200 days.

On May 14, 2025, H.C. Wainwright started tracking Humacyte Inc (NASDAQ: HUMA) recommending Buy. A report published by H.C. Wainwright on December 20, 2024, Reiterated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for HUMA. H.C. Wainwright also rated HUMA shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $6 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 11, 2023. Piper Sandler August 14, 2023d the rating to Neutral on August 14, 2023, and set its price target from $2.75 to $3.50. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for HUMA, as published in its report on June 22, 2023. Piper Sandler’s report from May 16, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $4 for HUMA shares, giving the stock a ‘Underweight’ rating. Cowen also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Humacyte Inc (HUMA)

To gain a thorough understanding of Humacyte Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -257.38% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.28, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and HUMA is recording an average volume of 4.55M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.30%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.32%, with a loss of -5.43% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $9.43, showing growth from the present price of $2.09, which can serve as yet another indication of whether HUMA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Humacyte Inc Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 19.13%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 39.88% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

