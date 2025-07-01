Subscribe
How will Bloomin Brands Inc’s (BLMN) earnings compare to estimates this quarter?

Arcelia Reed
By Arcelia Reed

In the current trading session, Bloomin Brands Inc’s (BLMN) stock is trading at the price of $9.69, a gain of 12.60% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -54.80% less than its 52-week high of $21.45 and 59.20% better than its 52-week low of $6.09. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -0.06% below the high and +33.18% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, BLMN’s SMA-200 is $11.40.

It is also essential to consider BLMN stock ratios like the price-to-sales ratio, which is 0.20 for the last year.Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the last twelve months stands at 31.50. BLMN’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 2.16, resulting in an 14.29 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Bloomin Brands Inc (BLMN) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 12 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Hold. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 2.92 in simple terms.

Bloomin Brands Inc (BLMN): Earnings History

If we examine Bloomin Brands Inc’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 3/31/2025, it posted adjusted earnings per share of $0.58, slashing the consensus of $0.57. In other words, it topped the consensus by $0.01, resulting in a 1.69% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 3/31/2025, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of $0.58 in contrast with the Outlook of $0.57. That was a difference of $0.01 and a surprise of 1.69%.

Bloomin Brands Inc (BLMN): Earnings History

Most analysts expect public companies to report earnings and revenue in line with their projections, but sometimes these figures vary from what they actually expected. In the current quarter, the company had earnings predictions made by 7 different analysts, who are expecting earnings to fall in between the range of 0.34 and 0.23 with an average Earnings Estimate of 0.27 which is in contrast with the last year earnings estimate of 0.51 and also replicates -47.06% growth rate year over year.

Bloomin Brands Inc (NASDAQ: BLMN) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Bloomin Brands Inc (BLMN). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 2.08% of shares. A total of 346 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 104.26% of its stock and 106.47% of its float.

Mar 31, 2025 , it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc. holding total of 12.05 shares that make 14.19% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 116.68 million.

The securities firm Vanguard Group Inc holds 9.05 shares of BLMN, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 10.66% , and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 87.64 million.

An overview of Bloomin Brands Inc’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Bloomin Brands Inc (BLMN) traded 2,471,038 shares per day, with a moving average of $8.60 and price change of +2.12. With the moving average of $8.27 and a price change of +1.80, about 2,642,387 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, BLMN’s 100-day average volume is 2,833,094 shares, alongside a moving average of $8.65 and a price change of -2.75.

