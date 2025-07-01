How should investors view Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMLX)?

While Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc has overperformed by 1.26%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AMLX rose by 69.58%, with highs and lows ranging from $7.27 to $1.62, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 49.61% in the last 200 days.

On June 24, 2025, Guggenheim started tracking Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AMLX) recommending Buy. A report published by Citigroup on June 17, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for AMLX. Robert W. Baird November 18, 2024d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Outperform’ for AMLX, as published in its report on November 18, 2024. BofA Securities’s report from October 23, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $10 for AMLX shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Mizuho also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMLX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -100.00%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -83.24% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 12.05, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and AMLX has an average volume of 1.20M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.81%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 10.55%, with a gain of 27.69% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $11.86, showing growth from the present price of $6.41, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AMLX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 26.74%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 80.07% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

