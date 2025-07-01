How did Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc (PLX) fare last session?

While Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc has underperformed by -3.90%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PLX fell by -21.28%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.10 to $0.82, whereas the simple moving average fell by -21.22% in the last 200 days.

On June 08, 2020, H.C. Wainwright Reiterated Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc (AMEX: PLX) to Buy. A report published by Rodman & Renshaw on April 17, 2017, Reiterated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for PLX. Rodman & Renshaw also rated PLX shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $3.50 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated April 04, 2016. Jefferies April 23, 2015d the rating to Buy on April 23, 2015, and set its price target from $2 to $2.60. R. F. Lafferty resumed its ‘Buy’ rating for PLX, as published in its report on November 12, 2014. R. F. Lafferty’s report from January 24, 2014 suggests a price prediction of $8 for PLX shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Oppenheimer also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc (PLX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 169.82%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 10.42% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.69, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.10M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for PLX stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.76%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 12.26%, with a gain of 9.63% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $15.00, showing growth from the present price of $1.48, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PLX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc Shares?

The USA based company Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc (PLX) is one of the biggest names in Biotechnology. When comparing Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc shares with other companies under Healthcare, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 35.24, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 24.96%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 7.28%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 11.23% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

