Health Catalyst Inc (HCAT) stock analysis: A simple moving average approach

While Health Catalyst Inc has underperformed by -1.05%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HCAT fell by -46.68%, with highs and lows ranging from $9.24 to $3.49, whereas the simple moving average fell by -36.55% in the last 200 days.

On June 17, 2025, BTIG Research Downgraded Health Catalyst Inc (NASDAQ: HCAT) to Neutral. A report published by Evercore ISI on April 09, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘In-line’ for HCAT. KeyBanc Capital Markets also Upgraded HCAT shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $9 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 08, 2025. Evercore ISI January 03, 2024d its ‘In-line’ rating to ‘Outperform’ for HCAT, as published in its report on January 03, 2024. Barclays’s report from January 03, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $14 for HCAT shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Health Catalyst Inc (HCAT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 6.28%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Health Catalyst Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -19.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.24, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and HCAT is recording an average volume of 595.30K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.28%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.63%, with a gain of 0.67% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.20, showing growth from the present price of $3.77, which can serve as yet another indication of whether HCAT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Health Catalyst Inc Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 4.93%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 79.76% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

HCAT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 79.76% at present.

