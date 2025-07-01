Have you been able to find a good deal on Ventyx Biosciences Inc’s shares?

While Ventyx Biosciences Inc has underperformed by -8.55%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, VTYX fell by -2.28%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.39 to $0.78, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 12.48% in the last 200 days.

On March 12, 2024, Wells Fargo Upgraded Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: VTYX) to Overweight. A report published by Oppenheimer on March 12, 2024, Upgraded its rating to ‘Outperform’ for VTYX. Wells Fargo also Downgraded VTYX shares as ‘Equal Weight’, setting a target price of $8 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 07, 2023. Oppenheimer November 07, 2023d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Perform’ for VTYX, as published in its report on November 07, 2023. Morgan Stanley’s report from November 07, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $6 for VTYX shares, giving the stock a ‘Equal-Weight’ rating. H.C. Wainwright also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Ventyx Biosciences Inc (VTYX)

To gain a thorough understanding of Ventyx Biosciences Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -46.04% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 19.57, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and VTYX is recording an average volume of 1.68M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.99%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.38%, with a loss of -10.83% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $12.00, showing growth from the present price of $2.14, which can serve as yet another indication of whether VTYX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Ventyx Biosciences Inc Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 11.38%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 68.68% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

VTYX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 68.68% at present.