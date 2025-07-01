Examining Dyne Therapeutics Inc (DYN) more closely is necessary

While Dyne Therapeutics Inc has underperformed by -0.52%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DYN fell by -59.59%, with highs and lows ranging from $47.45 to $6.36, whereas the simple moving average fell by -51.39% in the last 200 days.

On June 24, 2025, Bernstein started tracking Dyne Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: DYN) recommending Mkt Perform. Oppenheimer also rated DYN shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $34 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated June 02, 2025. Evercore ISI Initiated an Outperform rating on May 29, 2025, and assigned a price target of $46. BMO Capital Markets initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for DYN, as published in its report on March 12, 2025. Scotiabank’s report from March 07, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $50 for DYN shares, giving the stock a ‘Sector Outperform’ rating. Robert W. Baird also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Dyne Therapeutics Inc (DYN)

One of the most important indicators of Dyne Therapeutics Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -64.01% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 20.35, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and DYN is recording 2.75M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.35%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.25%, with a loss of -6.30% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $40.35, showing growth from the present price of $9.52, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DYN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Dyne Therapeutics Inc Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 25.01%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 83.65% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

