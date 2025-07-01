Subscribe
ENVX (Enovix Corporation) has impressive results

Patricia Turner
By Patricia Turner

While Enovix Corporation has overperformed by 4.55%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ENVX fell by -4.88%, with highs and lows ranging from $18.68 to $5.27, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 12.32% in the last 200 days.

On October 31, 2024, Janney Downgraded Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ: ENVX) to Neutral. A report published by The Benchmark Company on July 22, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for ENVX. TD Cowen July 21, 2023d the rating to Market Perform on July 21, 2023, and set its price target from $19 to $20. Canaccord Genuity initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for ENVX, as published in its report on January 11, 2023. B. Riley Securities’s report from December 02, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $19 for ENVX shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Janney also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Enovix Corporation (ENVX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -3.30%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Enovix Corporation’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -85.86% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.49, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and ENVX is recording an average volume of 5.02M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.05%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.77%, with a gain of 27.50% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $25.09, showing growth from the present price of $10.34, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ENVX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Enovix Corporation Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 15.62%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 49.21% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

ENVX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 49.21% at present.

