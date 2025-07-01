Subscribe
Do investors need to be concerned about ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc (ORIC)?

Cameron Mitchell
By Cameron Mitchell

While ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc has underperformed by -1.55%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ORIC rose by 25.77%, with highs and lows ranging from $14.67 to $3.90, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 21.35% in the last 200 days.

On October 31, 2024, Wells Fargo started tracking ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ORIC) recommending Overweight. A report published by Stifel on September 06, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for ORIC. Wedbush Initiated an Outperform rating on September 22, 2023, and assigned a price target of $8. H.C. Wainwright March 23, 2023d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for ORIC, as published in its report on March 23, 2023. Guggenheim’s report from March 21, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $15 for ORIC shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Oppenheimer also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc (ORIC)

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -48.45% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 12.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and ORIC is recording an average volume of 1.23M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.99%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.45%, with a gain of 1.50% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $19.56, showing growth from the present price of $10.15, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ORIC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 50.29%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 69.91% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

ORIC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 69.91% at present.

