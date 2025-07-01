Do investors need to be concerned about GeneDx Holdings Corp (WGS)?

While GeneDx Holdings Corp has overperformed by 1.33%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, WGS rose by 20.10%, with highs and lows ranging from $117.75 to $25.21, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 22.34% in the last 200 days.

On May 15, 2025, Guggenheim started tracking GeneDx Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: WGS) recommending Buy. A report published by Jefferies on May 09, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for WGS. Wells Fargo also rated WGS shares as ‘Equal Weight’, setting a target price of $34 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated August 28, 2024. Craig Hallum Initiated an Buy rating on July 10, 2024, and assigned a price target of $43. Jefferies initiated its ‘Hold’ rating for WGS, as published in its report on June 03, 2024.

Analysis of GeneDx Holdings Corp (WGS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 39.56%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

GeneDx Holdings Corp’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -16.61% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.07, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and WGS has an average volume of 1.18M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.98%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.24%, with a gain of 15.81% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $103.71, showing growth from the present price of $92.31, which can serve as yet another indication of whether WGS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze GeneDx Holdings Corp Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 12.85%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 101.87% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

WGS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 101.87% at present.