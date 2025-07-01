CURV underperforms with a -4.84 decrease in share price

While Torrid Holdings Inc has underperformed by -4.84%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CURV fell by -43.59%, with highs and lows ranging from $9.14 to $2.18, whereas the simple moving average fell by -40.99% in the last 200 days.

On June 12, 2025, BTIG Research started tracking Torrid Holdings Inc (NYSE: CURV) recommending Neutral. A report published by Goldman on April 22, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Sell’ for CURV. Telsey Advisory Group also reiterated CURV shares as ‘Market Perform’, quoting a target price of $6 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 21, 2025. BofA Securities Initiated an Buy rating on December 06, 2024, and assigned a price target of $5. Telsey Advisory Group resumed its ‘Market Perform’ rating for CURV, as published in its report on December 04, 2024. Morgan Stanley also rated the stock as ‘Underweight’.

Analysis of Torrid Holdings Inc (CURV)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -4.93%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Torrid Holdings Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.23, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and CURV is registering an average volume of 447.65K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.84%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.04%, with a loss of -41.93% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.20, showing growth from the present price of $2.95, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CURV is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Torrid Holdings Inc Shares?

A giant in the Apparel Retail market, Torrid Holdings Inc (CURV) is based in the USA. When comparing Torrid Holdings Inc shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 31.25, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -51.56%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 80.71%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 17.58% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

