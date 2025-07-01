Cidara Therapeutics Inc (CDTX) is a good investment, but the stock may be undervalued

While Cidara Therapeutics Inc has underperformed by -1.50%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CDTX rose by 81.21%, with highs and lows ranging from $56.83 to $10.14, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 142.32% in the last 200 days.

On June 18, 2025, H.C. Wainwright started tracking Cidara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CDTX) recommending Buy. A report published by Citizens JMP on March 12, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Mkt Outperform’ rating for CDTX. RBC Capital Mkts Initiated an Outperform rating on December 13, 2024, and assigned a price target of $34. Guggenheim initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for CDTX, as published in its report on November 08, 2024. H.C. Wainwright’s report from August 14, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $24 for CDTX shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. H.C. Wainwright also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Cidara Therapeutics Inc (CDTX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -100.00%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Cidara Therapeutics Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -299.58% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.87, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and CDTX is recording 469.75K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.23%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 15.18%, with a gain of 8.36% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $59.00, showing growth from the present price of $48.71, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CDTX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Cidara Therapeutics Inc Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 40.83%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 53.73% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

