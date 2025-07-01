Subscribe
Centrus Energy Corp (LEU)’s highs and lows: A closer look at its stock price fluctuations

Cameron Mitchell
By Cameron Mitchell

While Centrus Energy Corp has overperformed by 8.62%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LEU rose by 175.00%, with highs and lows ranging from $211.31 to $33.51, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 111.53% in the last 200 days.

On June 26, 2025, JP Morgan started tracking Centrus Energy Corp (AMEX: LEU) recommending Neutral. A report published by BofA Securities on June 04, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for LEU. Evercore ISI Initiated an Outperform rating on May 14, 2025, and assigned a price target of $145. Craig Hallum initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for LEU, as published in its report on April 01, 2025. Citigroup’s report from March 04, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $104 for LEU shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. H.C. Wainwright also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Centrus Energy Corp (LEU)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 67.28%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Centrus Energy Corp’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 85.99% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.26, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and LEU is registering an average volume of 1.10M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.21%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 13.17%, with a loss of -4.72% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $176.50, showing decline from the present price of $183.18, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LEU is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Centrus Energy Corp Shares?

A giant in the Uranium market, Centrus Energy Corp (LEU) is based in the USA. When comparing Centrus Energy Corp shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 28.72, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 516.04%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 8.31%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 74.74% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

LEU shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 74.74% at present.

Previous article
Next article
