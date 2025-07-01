Can you now get a good deal on Organogenesis Holdings Inc’s shares?

While Organogenesis Holdings Inc has underperformed by -0.27%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ORGO rose by 14.38%, with highs and lows ranging from $6.71 to $2.28, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 0.62% in the last 200 days.

On June 28, 2024, Lake Street started tracking Organogenesis Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ORGO) recommending Buy. A report published by Cantor Fitzgerald on February 07, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for ORGO. Morgan Stanley also rated ORGO shares as ‘Equal-Weight’, setting a target price of $5 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated June 15, 2023. BTIG Research November 10, 2022d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for ORGO, as published in its report on November 10, 2022. SVB Leerink also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Organogenesis Holdings Inc (ORGO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -21.17%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Organogenesis Holdings Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -4.92% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.67, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and ORGO is recording an average volume of 1.44M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.49%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.83%, with a gain of 9.58% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $6.33, showing growth from the present price of $3.66, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ORGO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Organogenesis Holdings Inc Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 49.44%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 51.46% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

