Borr Drilling Ltd (BORR)’s stock price in review: A technical analysis

Preston Campbell
By Preston Campbell

Within its last year performance, BORR fell by -53.08%, with highs and lows ranging from $7.09 to $1.55, whereas the simple moving average fell by -43.57% in the last 200 days.

On September 13, 2024, Evercore ISI Upgraded Borr Drilling Ltd (NYSE: BORR) to Outperform. A report published by BTIG Research on January 06, 2023, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for BORR.

Analysis of Borr Drilling Ltd (BORR)

BORR currently pays a dividend of $0.14 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -7.44%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Borr Drilling Ltd’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 5.17% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.16, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 5.94M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for BORR stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.63%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.03%, with a loss of -8.96% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $2.79, showing growth from the present price of $1.83, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BORR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Borr Drilling Ltd Shares?

The Bermuda based company Borr Drilling Ltd (BORR) is one of the biggest names in Oil & Gas Drilling. When comparing Borr Drilling Ltd shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 10.72, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -223.71%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 9.05%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 80.03% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

BORR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 80.03% at present.

