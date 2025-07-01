Beyond Inc (BYON) shows promising results

While Beyond Inc has overperformed by 3.15%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BYON rose by 39.55%, with highs and lows ranging from $15.44 to $3.54, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 3.75% in the last 200 days.

On March 05, 2025, Needham Downgraded Beyond Inc (NYSE: BYON) to Hold. A report published by Argus on December 18, 2024, Downgraded its rating to ‘Sell’ for BYON. Needham also reiterated BYON shares as ‘Buy’, quoting a target price of $9 on the company’s shares in a report dated October 25, 2024. Maxim Group Reiterated the rating as Buy on October 25, 2024, but set its price target from $33 to $26. BofA Securities October 25, 2024d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Underperform’ for BYON, as published in its report on October 25, 2024. Needham’s report from October 23, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $13 for BYON shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Maxim Group also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Beyond Inc (BYON)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -39.38%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Beyond Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -104.28% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.83, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and BYON has an average volume of 2.86M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.93%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.37%, with a gain of 13.91% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.20, showing growth from the present price of $6.88, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BYON is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Beyond Inc Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.85%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 54.22% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

