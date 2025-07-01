Subscribe
Finance
Are i-80 Gold Corp’shares a good deal?

Kenneth Phillips
By Kenneth Phillips

While i-80 Gold Corp has underperformed by -1.09%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, IAUX rose by 23.38%, with highs and lows ranging from $1.26 to $0.34, whereas the simple moving average fell by -16.13% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of i-80 Gold Corp (IAUX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 66.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

i-80 Gold Corp’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -38.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and IAUX has an average volume of 9.00M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.90%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.09%, with a loss of -13.90% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze i-80 Gold Corp Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 5.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 16.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

IAUX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 16.50% at present.

