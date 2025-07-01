Are Commercial Vehicle Group Inc’shares a good deal?

While Commercial Vehicle Group Inc has overperformed by 11.41%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CVGI fell by -33.06%, with highs and lows ranging from $5.69 to $0.81, whereas the simple moving average fell by -18.86% in the last 200 days.

On December 01, 2022, Noble Capital Markets started tracking Commercial Vehicle Group Inc (NASDAQ: CVGI) recommending Outperform. A report published by Colliers Securities on August 11, 2020, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for CVGI. Barrington Research also reiterated CVGI shares as ‘Outperform’, quoting a target price of $8.50 on the company’s shares in a report dated September 18, 2019. Barrington Research Initiated an Outperform rating on August 29, 2019, and assigned a price target of $7.50. Dougherty & Company initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for CVGI, as published in its report on August 27, 2019. Seaport Global Securities’s report from December 11, 2018 suggests a price prediction of $9 for CVGI shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Seaport Global Securities also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Commercial Vehicle Group Inc (CVGI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -26.83%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Commercial Vehicle Group Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -26.02% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.23, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and CVGI is recording an average volume of 477.54K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.87%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.75%, with a gain of 29.69% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.00, showing growth from the present price of $1.66, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CVGI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Commercial Vehicle Group Inc Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 18.73%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 62.04% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

