Arcus Biosciences Inc (RCUS)’s highs and lows: A closer look at its stock price fluctuations

While Arcus Biosciences Inc has overperformed by 2.39%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RCUS fell by -45.33%, with highs and lows ranging from $18.98 to $6.50, whereas the simple moving average fell by -34.85% in the last 200 days.

On February 26, 2025, H.C. Wainwright Upgraded Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE: RCUS) to Buy. A report published by H.C. Wainwright on October 21, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for RCUS. Wells Fargo also rated RCUS shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $29 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated October 08, 2024. BofA Securities Initiated an Neutral rating on November 18, 2022, and assigned a price target of $33. Morgan Stanley initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for RCUS, as published in its report on October 11, 2022. BTIG Research’s report from October 15, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $57 for RCUS shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Berenberg also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Arcus Biosciences Inc (RCUS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -80.69%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Arcus Biosciences Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -63.17% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 5.37, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.24M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for RCUS stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.54%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.33%, with a loss of -5.68% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $24.22, showing growth from the present price of $8.14, which can serve as yet another indication of whether RCUS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Arcus Biosciences Inc Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 39.75%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 62.43% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

RCUS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 62.43% at present.