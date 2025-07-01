Subscribe
Finance
Arbe Robotics Ltd (ARBE) stock: A year of ups and downs

Patricia Turner
By Patricia Turner

Within its last year performance, ARBE fell by -4.30%, with highs and lows ranging from $5.09 to $0.85, whereas the simple moving average fell by -2.32% in the last 200 days.

On April 01, 2025, Canaccord Genuity started tracking Arbe Robotics Ltd (NASDAQ: ARBE) recommending Buy. A report published by Maxim Group on March 06, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for ARBE. Maxim Group also reiterated ARBE shares as ‘Buy’, quoting a target price of $3 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 29, 2024. Maxim Group Initiated an Buy rating on February 04, 2022, and assigned a price target of $14. Cowen resumed its ‘Outperform’ rating for ARBE, as published in its report on December 08, 2021. Wells Fargo’s report from November 02, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $19 for ARBE shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating.

Analysis of Arbe Robotics Ltd (ARBE)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -70.80%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Arbe Robotics Ltd’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -101.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.63, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and ARBE is recording an average volume of 1.60M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.25%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 10.52%, with a gain of 20.27% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $2.38, showing growth from the present price of $1.78, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ARBE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Arbe Robotics Ltd Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 28.36%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 23.51% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

ARBE shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 23.51% at present.

Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.