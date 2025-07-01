Subscribe
Market
2 min.Read

Akebia Therapeutics Inc (AKBA) stock: A year of ups and downs

Cameron Mitchell
By Cameron Mitchell

While Akebia Therapeutics Inc has underperformed by -0.27%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AKBA rose by 91.58%, with highs and lows ranging from $4.08 to $0.91, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 72.06% in the last 200 days.

On June 04, 2025, H.C. Wainwright started tracking Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AKBA) recommending Buy. A report published by Leerink Partners on April 28, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for AKBA. Jefferies also rated AKBA shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $6 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated April 01, 2025. BTIG Research Initiated an Buy rating on November 29, 2023, and assigned a price target of $4. H.C. Wainwright August 28, 2023d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for AKBA, as published in its report on August 28, 2023. Piper Sandler’s report from May 31, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $4 for AKBA shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Piper Sandler also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Akebia Therapeutics Inc (AKBA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 75.84%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.02, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and AKBA has an average volume of 5.06M. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.40, showing growth from the present price of $3.64, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AKBA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Akebia Therapeutics Inc Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 4.21%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 36.53% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

AKBA shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 36.53% at present.

Hot this week

Finance

Tempus AI Inc (NASDAQ:TEM) stock: Is this a flash in the pan today?

0
Tempus AI Inc (TEM)'s stock has witnessed a price...
Companies

Cenntro Inc (NASDAQ:CENN) stock crossing the finish line today

0
Currently, Cenntro Inc's (CENN) stock is trading at $0.68,...
Market

Today’s watch list includes HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HIVE) stock

0
In the current trading session, HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd's...
Industry

This morning’s top pick is Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT)

0
Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT)'s stock is trading at $17.63...
Finance

Watch this stock’s price performance: Capstone Holding Corp (NASDAQ:CAPS)

0
Capstone Holding Corp (CAPS)'s stock has witnessed a price...

Topics

Finance

Tempus AI Inc (NASDAQ:TEM) stock: Is this a flash in the pan today?

0
Tempus AI Inc (TEM)'s stock has witnessed a price...
Companies

Cenntro Inc (NASDAQ:CENN) stock crossing the finish line today

0
Currently, Cenntro Inc's (CENN) stock is trading at $0.68,...
Market

Today’s watch list includes HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HIVE) stock

0
In the current trading session, HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd's...
Industry

This morning’s top pick is Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT)

0
Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT)'s stock is trading at $17.63...
Finance

Watch this stock’s price performance: Capstone Holding Corp (NASDAQ:CAPS)

0
Capstone Holding Corp (CAPS)'s stock has witnessed a price...
Companies

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRCA) stock: You might be surprised

0
Currently, Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc's (VRCA) stock is trading at...
Market

How is SEI’s stock performing after recent trades?

0
In the current trading session, Solaris Energy Infrastructure Inc's...
Industry

What will the future hold for IGM Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:IGMS) stock?

0
IGM Biosciences Inc (IGMS)'s stock is trading at $1.33...
spot_img

Related Articles

Popular Categories

IndustryCompaniesFinanceMarketFinancial ScoresMarket SummaryStocks Trading
spot_imgspot_img
Previous article
What technical indicators reveal about BLDP stock
Next article
Etoro Group Ltd (ETOR)’s stock rises to 66.59 per share

Fueled by a passion for truth since 1992, US Post News brings you trustworthy journalism. Our team of investigators, photographers, and writers delivers fresh news you can rely on. We started with ink and screens, but today we’re a web leader, illuminating the world with verified information.

Company

Headlines

Tempus AI Inc (NASDAQ:TEM) stock: Is this a flash in the pan today?

0
Tempus AI Inc (TEM)'s stock has witnessed a price...

Cenntro Inc (NASDAQ:CENN) stock crossing the finish line today

0
Currently, Cenntro Inc's (CENN) stock is trading at $0.68,...

Today’s watch list includes HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HIVE) stock

0
In the current trading session, HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd's...

This morning’s top pick is Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT)

0
Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT)'s stock is trading at $17.63...

Newsletter

Get important news delivered directly to your inbox and stay connected!

© 2025 | US Post News | All rights reserved.

US Post News
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.