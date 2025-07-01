Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR (ADAP) presents a great opportunity, but the stock is slightly undervalued

While Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR has underperformed by -2.16%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ADAP fell by -55.50%, with highs and lows ranging from $1.48 to $0.20, whereas the simple moving average fell by -55.77% in the last 200 days.

On June 26, 2025, Mizuho Downgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR (NASDAQ: ADAP) to Neutral. A report published by H.C. Wainwright on July 30, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for ADAP. Scotiabank also rated ADAP shares as ‘Sector Outperform’, setting a target price of $3.15 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated May 30, 2024. Bryan Garnier Initiated an Buy rating on March 24, 2023, and assigned a price target of $3.60. Guggenheim January 03, 2023d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for ADAP, as published in its report on January 03, 2023. Mizuho’s report from November 09, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $9 for ADAP shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Barclays also rated the stock as ‘Underweight’.

Analysis of Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR (ADAP)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 28.87%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -273.36% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.79, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and ADAP is registering an average volume of 1.38M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.75%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.21%, with a loss of -1.11% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $1.44, showing growth from the present price of $0.24, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ADAP is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 11.33%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 34.07% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

ADAP shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 34.07% at present.