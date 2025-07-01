Abacus Global Management Inc (ABL) requires closer examination

While Abacus Global Management Inc has overperformed by 10.78%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ABL fell by -34.36%, with highs and lows ranging from $11.86 to $4.60, whereas the simple moving average fell by -35.92% in the last 200 days.

On April 29, 2025, Maxim Group started tracking Abacus Global Management Inc (NASDAQ: ABL) recommending Buy. A report published by Northland Capital on October 24, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for ABL. TD Cowen also rated ABL shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $14 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated August 07, 2024. Piper Sandler Initiated an Overweight rating on June 26, 2024, and assigned a price target of $12. B. Riley Securities initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for ABL, as published in its report on May 31, 2024.

Analysis of Abacus Global Management Inc (ABL)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 105.42%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Abacus Global Management Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -5.98% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.47, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 896.36K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for ABL stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.39%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.56%, with a loss of -5.69% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $13.25, showing growth from the present price of $5.14, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ABL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Abacus Global Management Inc Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 64.48%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 28.76% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

