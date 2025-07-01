A stock that deserves closer examination: SmartRent Inc (SMRT)

While SmartRent Inc has overperformed by 6.41%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SMRT fell by -43.43%, with highs and lows ranging from $2.56 to $0.67, whereas the simple moving average fell by -26.94% in the last 200 days.

On August 08, 2024, Keefe Bruyette Downgraded SmartRent Inc (NYSE: SMRT) to Mkt Perform. A report published by Cantor Fitzgerald on August 08, 2024, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for SMRT. DA Davidson July 31, 2024d the rating to Neutral on July 31, 2024, and set its price target from $3.25 to $2. Colliers Securities July 31, 2024d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for SMRT, as published in its report on July 31, 2024. BTIG Research’s report from January 19, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $4.50 for SMRT shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Imperial Capital also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of SmartRent Inc (SMRT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -18.11%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of SmartRent Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -22.66% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.47, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and SMRT is recording 2.51M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.68%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.66%, with a gain of 8.60% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $1.65, showing growth from the present price of $0.99, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SMRT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze SmartRent Inc Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 9.16%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 63.26% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

SMRT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 63.26% at present.